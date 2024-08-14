SMEs Raise Rs 11,000 Crore Through Capital Markets

Small and Medium Enterprises are progressively seeking funding through capital markets, with 780 SMEs listed on the NSE and BSE as of June 2023, according to a senior official on Wednesday. These companies have collectively raised around Rs 11,000 crore.

Furthermore, the combined market capitalisation of these SMEs has surpassed Rs 1.6 lakh crore, stated Shekhar Chaudhary, the director of the financial markets division at the Department of Economic Affairs.