Smart City Projects Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore Log 90% Completion Rate In July

The Smart City Mission is progressing as planned with the development of over 8,000 multi-sectoral projects, totaling about Rs 1.6 lakh crore, , according to a release by the government. These projects are scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2025.

Launched on June 25, 2015, the Smart City initiative aims to enhance urban infrastructure, ensure a sustainable environment, and improve the quality of life for city residents. So far, the government has since July completed 7,188 projects, representing 90% of the total, with a cumulative expenditure of Rs 1.4 lakh crore. The remaining 830 projects, valued at Rs 19,926 crore, are in the final stages of development, the release said.

The mission focusses on addressing a wide range of urban needs to create vibrant, adaptable urban spaces that not only meet current demands but also serve as models for other cities. A key component of this mission has been the installation of over 83,000 CCTV cameras across the participating cities to bolster surveillance and security.

In terms of waste management, more than 50 of the 100 smart cities have adopted advanced technology to improve solid waste collection and route management. Educational advancements include the establishment of 7,654 smart classrooms and 40 digital libraries, alongside the creation of 172 e-health centres and clinics, 155 health ATMs, and 21 incubation and skill development centers. Additionally, over 56 market redevelopment projects have been completed.

The Smart Cities Mission aims to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life by fostering local area development and leveraging technology for smart outcomes. The strategy includes transforming existing areas (through retrofitting and redevelopment), developing new areas (greenfield development), and applying smart solutions city-wide (Pan-city initiatives).