Small Caps Are The Ultimate Wealth Creators In India, Says Shankar Sharma

The path to wealth creation or achieving the status of the richest is through investment in small caps and not large caps, according to GQuant Investech's Shankar Sharma.

Currently, it is observed that the broad and robust bull market is particularly favouring small caps, he said. "The stance of being a small-cap bull is maintained, regardless of potential fluctuations."

"The way to become rich, richer or the richest is only through small caps and not through large caps," Sharma, founder of GQuant, told NDTV Profit.

"I don't believe small-cap valuations are too high or demanding right now. Many stocks have reasonable numbers, like mid-teen or low 20 multiples, which aren't overly expensive for this category," he said.

Large-cap stocks in India may experience occasional bursts of enthusiasm, mainly due to the majority of funds being invested in them. However, the expectation is that significant profits might not be generated from these large-cap investments, he said.

Over the past several years, the belief has been consistently asserted that small-cap stocks will outperform large caps, and this assertion has indeed proven to be accurate, Sharma said.

"I think India is a land of small caps and will continue to be so."