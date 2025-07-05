Slice Launches India's First UPI-Powered Bank Branch And ATM
Slice has launched the Slice UPI credit card. It charges no joining or annual fees.
Fintech company Slice has launched its flagship credit card called the Slice UPI credit card, along with India’s first UPI-powered physical bank branch and ATM.
No joining or annual fee applies to the Slice UPI credit card. It lets users make UPI transactions by drawing from their credit line. It rewards card owners with up to 3% cashback on all transactions.
It also has a “slice in 3” feature that lets users divide a purchase into three interest-free instalments.
“With Slice, users can link their credit card directly to UPI and use it just like they'd use their bank account; to scan QRs, pay at stores, split bills, or order online,” according to Slice.
Apart from the credit card, Slice has launched a UPI-powered bank branch in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The branch has a UPI ATM that allows users to make withdrawals, deposits, open accounts and explore other options.
According to Slice’s official press release announcing the launch, the branch delivers total UPI integration across all customer interactions. It has streamlined processes and allows instant customer onboarding.
“Customers can explore products, onboard instantly, and interact with Slice's services in a space that mirrors the app – with UPI at the core, minimal paperwork, and self-service as the standard,” Slice said in a document answering Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).
Regarding the launch of the UPI credit card, Satish Kumar Kalra, MD and CEO of Slice, said, “We are reimagining banking from first principles, building a system where technology, simplicity, and trust come together to serve every Indian. Credit on UPI will be the next big leap for credit access and inclusion in this country, and there is no better way to achieve it than by integrating the entire banking system around it.”
Rajan Bajaj, Founder and Executive Director of Slice, emphasised the importance of reimagining the credit card as a product with the help of UPI.
“If we want to make UPI credit cards meaningful, we must focus on getting the credit part right. It cannot just be a digital layer on top of a traditional credit card,” Bajaj said.
Regarding its UPI ATM, Bajaj said it will reduce the cost of deposit and withdrawal to such an extent that basic banking services become economically viable for billions of Indians.