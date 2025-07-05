Slice Launches India's First UPI-Powered Bank Branch And ATM

Fintech company Slice has launched its flagship credit card called the Slice UPI credit card, along with India’s first UPI-powered physical bank branch and ATM.

No joining or annual fee applies to the Slice UPI credit card. It lets users make UPI transactions by drawing from their credit line. It rewards card owners with up to 3% cashback on all transactions.

It also has a “slice in 3” feature that lets users divide a purchase into three interest-free instalments.

“With Slice, users can link their credit card directly to UPI and use it just like they'd use their bank account; to scan QRs, pay at stores, split bills, or order online,” according to Slice.

Apart from the credit card, Slice has launched a UPI-powered bank branch in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The branch has a UPI ATM that allows users to make withdrawals, deposits, open accounts and explore other options.