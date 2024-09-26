Sky Gold Plans To Onboard Titan As Client By Next March

Sky Gold Ltd. expects to get Titan Co. on board as a client in the next two quarters, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Mangesh Chauhan revealed to NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The gold jewellery manufacturing company boasts a client portfolio that includes names like Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., Joyalukkas Ltd. and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.

Talking to NDTV Profit about the possible deal with Titan, Chauhan said, "They are not our clients right now but we are continuously showing them our products.”

“We have huge manufacturing facilities. Our delivery timeline is 20–45 days, which is very low in the industry. So, we can deliver jewellery to them within 25 days. Over the next two quarters, we are expecting to onboard them,” the top executive revealed.

Titan is one of the biggest players in the retail gold jewellery industry, with brands like Tanishq, Caratlane and Mia.

Commenting on the projections for Sky Gold, Chauhan hopes to maintain a gross margin of around 6% in the next few years.

“We are expecting to sustain gross margins up to 6% in the next few years. But PAT margins will increase 0.5% as we are about to save our finance cost by moving our debt to gold metal loans. So we are targeting our PAT margins to move up to 3.5%,” he said.