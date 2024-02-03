Skittish Investors Pull The Rug Out From Under Pricey U.S. IPOs

Recent concern could also fade as February is likely to see a lull in IPO activity, with potential issuers rushing to get their full-year financial statements audited before submitting their applications to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Some companies may want to present preliminary first-quarter numbers as further proof of their IPO-readiness to investors, at a time when many firms are in cost cutting mode, and layoffs are being mentioned on earnings calls at the highest rate since the pandemic.