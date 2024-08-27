NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSkipper Approves To Raise Rs 600 Crore Via Multiple Instruments
Skipper Approves To Raise Rs 600 Crore Via Multiple Instruments

27 Aug 2024, 04:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Skipper website</p></div>
Source: Skipper website

The board of Skipper Ltd. approved to raise up to Rs 600 crore through multiple equity and debt instruments. The company will raise the approved funds via equity shares or other financial instruments.

It includes convertible preference shares, fully or partly convertible debentures and non-convertible debentures and warrants at a discount or premium as applicable, according to the exchange filings on Tuesday.

The fund raise is subject to the approval from the members at a general meeting and from the other necessary regulatory bodies, it said.

Shares of Skipper closed 0.13% higher at Rs 434 apiece, compared to a 0.02% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

