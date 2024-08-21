SKF India To Focus More On Emerging Segments After Muted June Quarter Results

SKF India Ltd. aims to focus more on the emerging segments like electric vehicles and renewables after subdued financial results in the June quarter. There will be no change in long-term growth projections for the company despite a muted April–June period, according to Managing Director Mukund Vasudevan.

In the June quarter, SKF India reported a 4% increase in revenue to Rs 1,206 crore, while the net profit was up 3% to Rs 159 crore. The Ebitda grew 6% to Rs 194 crore, but the margin narrowed to 16.1% from 18.1%.

The growth in SKF India's top line was impacted in the first quarter of the current financial year due to an increased focus on pruning less-profitable customers and product lines. However, the impact on profit was mitigated by an increase in traded products, despite rising costs, Vasudevan told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"Looking at the long-term perspective, our trajectory remains unchanged, with a consistent 12% CAGR in top-line growth over the past four years. One quarter's performance does not alter this trajectory," he said.

The managing director pointed out that SKF India experienced a 25% growth in the heavy industry and metals sectors in the June quarter.