SJVN Plans To Commission 23 GW Of Renewable Energy By 2030: Chairperson Geeta Kapur

SJVN Green Energy, a subsidiary of SJVN Ltd., is aggressively pursuing its renewable energy portfolio, Chairperson Geeta Kapur said on Wednesday.

"As of date, our hands are full, and we propose to commission at least 23 GW of renewable energy by 2030," she told NDTV Profit in an interview.

In order to reach the goal, the company will add up to 1.5–2 GW of renewable energy every year. Currently, the company has 4 MW installed and 4.9 GW under construction.

SJVN plans to add 2 GW in the quarter ending in March. The revenue from the new projects will begin flowing in the financial year 2025–26, according to Kapur.

On the recent project win in Rajasthan, Kapur said that 500 MW will be supplied through the Bikaner plant, which is expected to be commissioned by September.

She said the company would set up a solar power project on land available with Sambhar Salts Ltd., which is expected to be commissioned in fiscal 2025–26.

Kapur expects the project inflow from states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra to continue as the government is targeting 500-GW non-fossil-fuel projects by 2030, with 300 GW to be through solar. She said the company is looking to bag all opportunities.