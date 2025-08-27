SJS Enterprises Eyes 2x Revenue In 3–4 Years Led By Premiumisation, Advanced Technology

SJS Enterprises Ltd., a leading provider of decorative aesthetics solutions for a wide range of industries, is confident of doubling its revenue within the next three to four years, according to its Group CEO and Executive Director (ED), Sanjay Thapar.

The optimism is fuelled by a strategy of outperforming the industry, a key acquisition and a successful pivot towards higher-value products.

On being asked if the company’s revenue could be doubled in the next three to four years, he responded in the affirmative.

“I think that is a fair assumption. I would be disappointed if we don't double our sales in that period of time. So, you are absolutely right,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

He reiterated the company's guidance to grow at twice the rate of the underlying industry.

“What we say is that there is an underlying industry that we will outperform, so our guidance for the current year was that we will be 2x of the industry growth,” he said.