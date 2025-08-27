SJS Enterprises Eyes 2x Revenue In 3–4 Years Led By Premiumisation, Advanced Technology
The acquisition of Walter Pack is a “game-changer” for the company, according to Sanjay Thapar, Group CEO, SJS Enterprises.
SJS Enterprises Ltd., a leading provider of decorative aesthetics solutions for a wide range of industries, is confident of doubling its revenue within the next three to four years, according to its Group CEO and Executive Director (ED), Sanjay Thapar.
The optimism is fuelled by a strategy of outperforming the industry, a key acquisition and a successful pivot towards higher-value products.
On being asked if the company’s revenue could be doubled in the next three to four years, he responded in the affirmative.
“I think that is a fair assumption. I would be disappointed if we don't double our sales in that period of time. So, you are absolutely right,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
He reiterated the company's guidance to grow at twice the rate of the underlying industry.
“What we say is that there is an underlying industry that we will outperform, so our guidance for the current year was that we will be 2x of the industry growth,” he said.
Responding to a question on maintaining the margins, he said, “I think we've proven that. Historically, we've maintained margins north of 25%, so 25-26% is what we've historically delivered.”
Thapar highlighted the growing trend of premiumisation in India, where demand for aesthetic components is trickling down from premium to mid- and entry-level vehicle segments, creating significant growth opportunities.
A significant catalyst for this growth will be the recent acquisition of the Spanish firm Walter Pack. Thapar described the deal as a "game changer" and a "force multiplier".
The acquisition enhances SJS’s capabilities in complex tooling and specialised 2K moulding, complementing its strong printing expertise.
“Walter Pack is one of the very few suppliers globally in this area. With this acquisition, I think we are at the forefront in terms of technology,” he said.
The top executive noted that while these are expensive, long-lead-time components, the trend of high-end aesthetics percolating from premium to mid-segment vehicles will drive rapid market growth.
This technological enhancement is set to significantly boost the company's kit value per vehicle. Having already increased from around Rs 1,500 to nearly Rs 5,000 post-acquisition, Thapar projects this could climb to as much as Rs 10,000 per four-wheeler in the next three to four years.
While the share of two-wheelers in the company's revenue has decreased from 70% in 2019 to 35-36% today, Thapar clarified that this reflects the rapid growth of the four-wheeler segment rather than a decline in the two-wheeler business.
Four-wheelers and consumer appliances are expected to be the primary drivers of future growth, particularly in export markets.
Shares of SJS Enterprises closed 0.87% higher at Rs 1,358 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, while the benchmark Nifty50 fell 1.02%.