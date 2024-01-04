Silicon Valley Startups Had Their Worst Funding Year Since 2019

But spending has fallen precipitously since the pandemic boomtimes of 2021. “Everything is trying to find a balance,” said Kyle Stanford, venture capital analyst at PitchBook. Stanford said that the industry is still coming off recent years’ highs. Though VC dollars are typically only spent on companies that have a strong chance of becoming very large, there are currently about 54,000 venture-backed companies in the U.S., he said, a number he called “too many.”