Silicon Valley Loves India. Washington… Not So Much.

It has been an unexpectedly entertaining season for Big Tech announcements in India, a sort of American-powered relay race where each runner refuses to be outshone.

It began innocently enough, with Google lobbing an impressive $15-billion investment plan into India’s Andhra Pradesh (a state where BJP's ally TDP is in power). A respectable number, strategic, neatly aligned with the country’s digital ambitions. For about two months, Google basked in the glow of being the tech giant most loudly professing its love for India.

Then Satya Nadella showed up.

Microsoft raised the stakes with a $17.5-billion declaration, a masterclass in one-upmanship. But just as everyone thought the show was over, Amazon entered – doubling Microsoft’s commitment – at $35 billion (which includes employee compensation?) through 2030.

Across three announcements, India suddenly found itself courted with $67.5 billion in impending investments, roughly the GDP of a small country, or according to the 2025 Stanford HAI AI Index Report, about 62% of the private-sector AI investments made in the US in 2024.

Most of this money is headed toward AI infrastructure, data centres, digitisation and export engines, exactly the sectors the government has been signalling it wants global players to bet big on.