Sikkim NHPC Power Station Subjected To Landslide

A series of landslides occurred at the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd.'s 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim. It took place due to subsidence or a landslide over the Tail Race Tunnel outlet structure and behind the gas-insulated substation building.

"This has affected the TRT Gate hoist structure and part of the GIS Building," the filing said.

The power station is currently not operational and is undergoing restoration work after suffering from a flash flood in October 2023.

NHPC’s expert team from the corporate office was reported to be visiting the power station to assess the situation, assess losses and plan for remedial works.

The Teesta Basin Region has experienced recurring natural subsidence and landslides throughout the current monsoon season.

Shares of NHPC rose over 0.67% to trade at Rs 96.80 apiece, according to NSE data. This compares to a 0.51% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.