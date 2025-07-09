Signatureglobal Q1 Update: Pre-Sales Fall 15%

Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. reported a 15% decrease in pre-sales. The pre sales stood at Rs 2,640 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 against Rs 3,120 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

The pre-sales saw a quarterly increase of 63% from Rs 1,620 crore. "During the quarter, the Average Sales realization stood at Rs 16,296 per sq. ft. in Q1FY26 as against Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25", stated the filing.

The collections during Q1 of fiscal 2026 stood at Rs 930 crore, while the net debt stood at Rs 890 crore.

"During Q1FY26, the Company acquired about 10 acres of land in its key micro markets of Sohna. The development potential of land is approximately 0.53 million sq ft", added the filing.

"The momentum of FY25 continued even in the first quarter. On each of the parameters - pre-sales, collections, net debt, and average sales realization, the company performed as per the expectations," Chairperson Pradeep Aggarwal said. "We anticipate strong sales momentum going forward and are extremely confident in meeting our annual guidance on various parameters."

Shares of Signatureglobal closed 0.54% higher at Rs 1,241 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.