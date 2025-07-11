Siemens Bags Orders Worth Rs 773 Crore From Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation

Rajeev Joisar, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens, said in the statement, "The project will contribute significantly to sustainable urban development of Nagpur. It further demonstrates Siemens' ability to deliver end-to-end mobility technologies that integrate automation, digitalisation, and sustainability for India's urban future."

