Tata Motors' Managing Director Shailesh Chandra Elected SIAM President

10 Sep 2024, 07:24 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors' PV and EV businesses. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
File photo of Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors' PV and EV businesses. (Photo: Company)

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday that it has elected Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., as its president for 2024-25. Chandra succeeds Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd.'s Vinod Aggarwal, who held the position previously.

In addition to Chandra's appointment, SIAM members have also elected Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, as the vice president, the auto industry body said in a media statement.

(This is a developing story.)

