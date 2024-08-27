Shyam Metalics Targets Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue From Aluminium Business By FY27

In a bid to strengthen its market position, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is looking at significant expansion in its aluminium and stainless steel business segments.

The company's vice-chairman and managing director, Brij Bhushan Agarwal, said the company expected to build on its strong foundation in the aluminium sector. “We are developing our own raw materials, which will allow us to triple our foil production capacity. This is particularly important for the electric vehicle sector, in defence applications and other industries that require high-quality aluminium products,” Agarwal told NDTV Profit.

Agarwal emphasised that the company’s speciality in battery foils positioned it uniquely in the market. “We have been pioneers in the production of battery foil, which is in high demand internationally, especially in defence and EV markets. By FY26-27, we anticipate generating revenues of more than Rs 2,500 crore from our aluminium business alone, driven by our expansion efforts and the growing demand for these high-margin products,” he said.

In addition to aluminium, Shyam Metalics is making substantial investments in the stainless steel segment, which Agarwal believes will significantly enhance the company’s value proposition.

“We have already invested close to Rs 5,000 crore, out of our total Rs 10,000 crore capex outlay, with around Rs 2,500 crore already capitalised. Our focus is on expanding our stainless steel capacity nearly six-fold, which will cater to the increasing demand from sectors like railways, construction, and automotive industries,” Agarwal said.

Shyam Metalics’ existing capabilities in specialty alloys and carbon steel provide a strong foundation for its future expansion. “Our entry into stainless steel is both a backward and forward integration for us. We are already producing the raw materials needed for stainless steel manufacturing, which allows us to enhance our value chain and reduce dependency on external suppliers,” he said.

Reflecting on the company’s financial health, Agarwal expressed confidence in the company's ability to meet expansion goals.

