Shriram Properties Unveils New Brand Identity; Aims To Triple Revenue In Two Years

Shriram Properties Ltd. announced plans triple its revenue to Rs 3,000 crore and double its sale bookings to Rs 5,000 crore by fiscal 2027 on Wednesday.

As part of its strategic overhaul, the company introduced a new brand identity designed to enhance its reputation and appeal to the next generation of buyers.

Murali Malayappan, chairman and managing director of Shriram Properties, emphasised that this rebranding is a pivotal step in reshaping the company’s image and aligning it with modern market expectations.

Malayappan outlined the company's growth ambitions, highlighting that they plan to leverage advanced technology in construction and customer services to achieve these targets. He expressed confidence in the company's ability to replicate its past achievements in a much shorter time frame.