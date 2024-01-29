Shriram Finance Q3 Results Review: Steady Performance To Continue, Say Analysts

The non-banking financial company reported an operationally healthy quarter, with healthy AUM growth across all its products and an expansion in NIM, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"It is yet to fully exploit its distribution network for products like MSME and gold loans. As it does this over the next one year, AUM growth in MSME, PL and gold loans will continue to remain stronger than other segments," the brokerage said in a Jan. 27 note.