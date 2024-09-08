Shriram Finance Plans To Raise Rs 8,300 Crore From Overseas In Next Six Months

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsShriram Finance Plans To Raise Rs 8,300 Crore From Overseas In Next Six Months
The fund raise would also include loans from development financial institutions like Asian Development Bank, KfW, and United States Development Finance Corp.

08 Sep 2024, 04:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/saving?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

NBFC Shriram Finance Ltd. plans to raise $1 billion (about Rs 8,300 crore) from overseas in the next six months, to fund its business growth.

"We are planning to raise $300 million in the next few weeks, may be by October and rest $500-700 million during the remaining part of the current financial year," Shriram Finance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Y S Chakravarti, told PTI.

The fund raise would also include loans from development financial institutions like Asian Development Bank, KfW, and United States Development Finance Corp. The timing would depend on market conditions, he added.

To fund its business growth, the non-banking financial company raises resources from diversified sources like public deposits, bank finance and raising money from domestic markets.

On the loan growth, Chakravarti said, it is expected to increase 15 to 16% during the current financial year.

The company's assets under management stood at Rs 2.33 lakh crore at the end of June 2024. Disbursement in the first quarter of financial year 2025 aggregated to Rs 37,710 crore as against Rs 30,455 crore a year ago.

The Reserve Bank of India, in November 2023, asked all lending entities to set aside more capital on loans given to NBFCs. This made fund raising from banks costlier especially for smaller NBFCs.

Chakravarti said Shriram Finance, which provides loans to buy commercial vehicles and lends to small and medium-sized companies, has not seen any funding pressure due to the firm's higher credit rating and multiple-source borrowings.

"It is the smaller players that are rated below AA which are getting squeezed. For us, it's not too much of a concern because my entire bank borrowing in my total liability portfolio is about 24%," he said.

With regard to its gold loan business expansion plan, he said, it is being offered from about 1,500 branches but 500 branches would be added in the next two years.

