Shriram Finance Plans To Raise Rs 8,300 Crore From Overseas In Next Six Months

NBFC Shriram Finance Ltd. plans to raise $1 billion (about Rs 8,300 crore) from overseas in the next six months, to fund its business growth.

"We are planning to raise $300 million in the next few weeks, may be by October and rest $500-700 million during the remaining part of the current financial year," Shriram Finance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Y S Chakravarti, told PTI.