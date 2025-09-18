Shringar House Of Mangalsutra Confident Of Maintaining Revenue, Profit Growth After Strong Market Debut

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. aims to maintain the momentum in profit and revenue growth, as seen in the last three years, after its stock market debut, according to the company’s Executive Director (ED) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Viraj C Thadeshwar.

“If you see the last three years’ record, there has been a substantial amount of growth in terms of the revenue as well as the profits. After this IPO, we will be maintaining the same range of growth and will be thriving and working hard towards increasing it,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The company’s profit after tax jumped 161.6% to Rs 61.11 crore in FY25 from Rs 23.36 crore in FY23. Its revenue from operations rose 50.5% to Rs 1,429.82 crore in FY25 from Rs 950.22 crore in FY23.

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Sept. 17, with its shares listing at a 14.2% premium over the issue price at Rs 188.5 on the NSE. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 187.7, at a premium of 13.8% over the issue price.