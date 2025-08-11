Shrimp Exporters Seek Government Aid As Trump Tariffs Threaten $2 Billion Exports

The Seafood Export Association of India has approached the ministries of commerce and finance to seek emergency financial support as $2 billion worth of shrimp exports to the US face severe disruptions due to increased tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, a statement said on Sunday.

The association has requested a 30% increase in working capital through soft loans, with margins covered by interest subvention and a 240-day moratorium for pre- and post-packaging operations.

"Close to $2 billion worth of shrimp exports face severe disruptions," Seafood Export Association of India (SEAI) Secretary General K N Raghavan told PTI, adding that Trump last week further increased reciprocal tariffs from 25% to up to 50%.

India exported $2.8 billion worth of shrimps to the US in 2024 and has shipped $500 million worth so far this year. The new duties make Indian seafood significantly less competitive compared to China, Vietnam and Thailand, which face US tariffs of only 20-30%, Raghavan said.