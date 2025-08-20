Shreeji Shipping Global Looks To Fund Eastern Expansion With Rs 411 Crore IPO

Shreeji Shipping Global, a 30-year-old logistics and shipping company, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, aiming to raise Rs 410.71 crore to fuel its ambitious growth plans.

Krishnaraj Lal, Director at Shreeji Shipping Global, said the funds would not be used for to reduce debt, but rather for expanding its operational footprint and enhancing service offerings.

“The main mantra for the next decade will be moving to the East from the West. We plan to buy Supramax vessels for our end users and will be doing a long-term contract with them. It's not the debt for which we are raising the funds. It's for the growth trajectory to move on to the other ports,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.

The contract for the Supramax vessels will have a payback period of three to four years with interest.

He dismissed concerns about debt, and said Shreeji Shipping Global held Rs 106 crore in cash and cash equivalents, with only Rs 23 crore in working capital debt. The company’s balance sheet also reflected Rs 150 crore in promoter fixed deposits used for bank overdrafts.