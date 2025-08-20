Shreeji Shipping Global Looks To Fund Eastern Expansion With Rs 411 Crore IPO
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to acquire Supramax vessels and expand to other ports.
Shreeji Shipping Global, a 30-year-old logistics and shipping company, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, aiming to raise Rs 410.71 crore to fuel its ambitious growth plans.
Krishnaraj Lal, Director at Shreeji Shipping Global, said the funds would not be used for to reduce debt, but rather for expanding its operational footprint and enhancing service offerings.
“The main mantra for the next decade will be moving to the East from the West. We plan to buy Supramax vessels for our end users and will be doing a long-term contract with them. It's not the debt for which we are raising the funds. It's for the growth trajectory to move on to the other ports,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.
The contract for the Supramax vessels will have a payback period of three to four years with interest.
He dismissed concerns about debt, and said Shreeji Shipping Global held Rs 106 crore in cash and cash equivalents, with only Rs 23 crore in working capital debt. The company’s balance sheet also reflected Rs 150 crore in promoter fixed deposits used for bank overdrafts.
“So, practically, there's only a debt of Rs 23 crore, which is the working capital. It's not the debt for which we are raising the funds. It's for the growth trajectory to move on to the other ports,” the top executive emphasised.
The company is a key player in handling minor and tidal ports of Gujarat, the western coast of India and Sri Lanka.
The company's growth blueprint extends beyond purchasing new vessels. Plans are underway to make non-monsoon ports operational year-round and to build additional coastal vessels, aligning with government initiatives like the Sagarmala and Bharatmala projects.
“We are planning to increase volumes. To reduce road congestion and rail traffic, we are planning to build additional coastal vessels. We are creating additional intermediate storage facilities outside the minor ports to create additional volumes at these ports.”
Lal also expressed confidence that geopolitical tensions would not impact their business, as the raw materials they handle are primarily sourced from unaffected regions like Indonesia, South Africa and Australia.
"Geopolitical situations willnot impact our business because we are a service-providing company," he underlined.
The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is a book build issue of Rs 410.71 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share. The IPO is open for subscription till Aug. 21.