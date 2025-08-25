Shree Refridgerations Secures Rs 107 Crore Contract From Hindustan Shipyard

Business NewsBusinessShree Refridgerations Secures Rs 107 Crore Contract From Hindustan Shipyard
With the addition of this order, SRL's total order book now stands in excess of Rs 300 crore.

With the addition of this order, SRL's total order book now stands in excess of Rs 300 crore.

25 Aug 2025, 11:34 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
With the addition of this order, SRL's total order book now stands in excess of Rs 300 crore. (Photo: Envato)
Shree Refrigerations Ltd. on Monday announced securing a contract worth Rs 106.62 crore from Hindustan Shipyard Limited for the supply of turnkey HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems for the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ship project.

With the addition of this order, SRL's total order book now stands in excess of Rs 300 crore, SRL said in a statement.

The complete heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration solution under this project will be indigenously developed, in alignment with the Indian Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, further strengthening India's capabilities in advanced HVAC and refrigeration systems for the defence sector, the company said.

HSL is building five Fleet Support Ships for the Indian Navy, and these ships will carry fuel, food, and ammunition to naval vessels at sea, enhancing the Navy's operational reach and endurance, the company said.

The project is a key step in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, it stated.

Earlier, the company secured two mandates, a Rs 30.72-crore contract for refrigeration plants and a Rs 68.61-crore contract for magnetic bearing chillers, both for the same vessel, SRL said.

