Shree Cement Enters Ready Mix Concrete Segment

"We recognise the vast potential of RMC business, which is being driven by India's growth momentum, the concerted efforts of both central and state governments to advance infrastructure projects and an uptick in the housing sector," he said, adding, "We are committed to aggressively expand our presence in the market by building new units as well as acquiring plants." Shree Cement, which operates under the brand name Bangur, has an installed capacity of 46.9 million tonnes per annum in India.