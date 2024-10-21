NDTV World Summit: Shraddha Kapoor On Success Of Stree 2, Jewellery Brand

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is overjoyed to be part of a blockbuster film like Stree 2 that got "so much love". Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Monday, the actor spoke about how Indian cinema is making a global impact, expanding their viewership beyond the country's borders.

"It was a childhood dream for me to be part of a film like Stree," said Kapoor, reflecting on her journey. "The first part paved the way for horror-comedy in Bollywood, so being a part of something so innovative is a fabulous feeling."

Kapoor attributed a great deal of her success to her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, whose illustrious career has been a constant source of inspiration for her.

"My father’s story is really inspiring," she said. "He came from Delhi with no filmy connections and made it on his own. His stories about how he would go to directors' houses, sometimes even in the get-up of the role he wanted to convince them for, are a testament to his persistence."