NDTV World Summit: Shraddha Kapoor On Success Of Stree 2, Jewellery Brand
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is overjoyed to be part of a blockbuster film like Stree 2 that got "so much love". Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Monday, the actor spoke about how Indian cinema is making a global impact, expanding their viewership beyond the country's borders.
"It was a childhood dream for me to be part of a film like Stree," said Kapoor, reflecting on her journey. "The first part paved the way for horror-comedy in Bollywood, so being a part of something so innovative is a fabulous feeling."
Kapoor attributed a great deal of her success to her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, whose illustrious career has been a constant source of inspiration for her.
"My father’s story is really inspiring," she said. "He came from Delhi with no filmy connections and made it on his own. His stories about how he would go to directors' houses, sometimes even in the get-up of the role he wanted to convince them for, are a testament to his persistence."
Shraddha Kapoor had launched her jewellery brand Palmonas earlier this year to cater to people who want to wear high-quality jewellery at affordable prices. "Palmonas offers an array of 18-carat gold-plated pieces, including men's accessories," she said.
"I would love to take my brand Palmonas to the global level," the actor said. "The idea behind it was to provide people with jewellery that has a quality finish but isn't as expensive as fine jewellery. We are in the demi-fine category, which means we are between imitation and fine jewellery—perfect for people who want something stylish and durable."
Bollywood At International Film Festivals
"The kind of journey I have had in Bollywood has been full of surprises," the Aashiqui 2 actor said. "It’s a proud feeling to see our Indian films making an impact at a global level. You have all these international film festivals where our movies are being showcased."
Shraddha Kapoor also acknowledged the growing influence of streaming platforms like OTT, which have played a crucial role in giving Indian content a global platform. "OTT platforms have been a game changer for Indian cinema. Shows like Sacred Games and Delhi Crime have sparked conversations internationally, and it's exciting to see how much the world is embracing our content."
Kapoor said the rise of digital platforms gave Indian filmmakers the opportunity to experiment with new narratives and genres, making it more accessible to a global audience. "OTT has also allowed for more diverse storytelling. We are seeing content that reflects an evolving India, and it's reaching global audiences in ways we haven't seen before," she added.