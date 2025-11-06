Shiv Nadar & Family Named India’s Most Generous Philanthropists In 2025: Hurun

Shiv Nadar, 80, and his family have topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 as the country’s most generous donors. With a contribution of Rs 2,708 crore in FY25, averaging over Rs 7 crore per day.

“As the founder of HCL Technologies, Nadar increased his contributions by 26% compared to FY24, reinforcing his strong commitment to philanthropy. Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, established in 1994, his efforts focus on education and arts & culture, including creating institutions like Shiv Nadar University and VidyaGyan, furthering opportunities for young minds across India,” the Hurun India Philanthropy List release said.

The 2025 edition of the EdelGive Hurun list features 191 philanthropists, including 12 new entrants, who collectively donated Rs 10,380 crore, marking an 85% increase over the past three years. The top 25 alone contributed Rs 50,000 crore in that period, averaging Rs 46 crore in daily giving.

Among other notable names, Rohini Nilekani emerged as the most generous woman on the list with donations totaling Rs 204 crore. Professional managers and venture capitalists also made a strong showing, with A.M. Naik, Amit and Archana Chandra, and Prashanth and Amitha Prashanth contributing nearly Rs 800 crore in personal capacity over three years.

The Infosys co-founders and their families set a new benchmark in collective giving, donating over Rs 850 crore this year, more than Rs 2 crore per day. Meanwhile, Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), who recently completed a major exit with Temasek Holdings acquiring a controlling stake in Manipal Hospitals, has broken the INR 100 Crore mark in personal philanthropy, donating Rs 160 Crore this year and entering the Top 5 most generous in personal capacity, the release said.