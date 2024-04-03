Shirdi Sai Electricals Makes Rs 15,000 Crore Initial Investment To Set Up Solar Cell To Module Unit

"We have started the production of the module from Sunday (March 31). We call it Phase 1A, which is part of Phase 1. Initially, we started 500 MW module manufacturing by investing Rs 1,300 crore. The entire phase-1 (comprising 500 MW each of module, cell, wafer, and ingot) will be completed by 2025. Additionally, a manufacturing capacity of 5 GW of Glass, a raw material product, will also be set up," he said.

The entire project is of 30 GW upstream capacity. It is part of the government's PLI scheme for the solar industry, Chandra said without sharing the entire project cost.