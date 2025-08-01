Ships With Russian Oil Idle Off India As Refiners Seek Steer

More than a third of India’s oil imports come from Russia, and the flows have made headlines in recent weeks, beginning with a fresh round of EU sanctions in mid-July. This week, the Trump administration cited the purchases as a reason to hit India with hefty import tariffs and also threatened more unspecified penalties for taking the oil. New Delhi has since asked refiners to devise and share plans on sourcing crude from elsewhere.

Achilles and Elyte, both Aframaxes, have an oil-carrying capacity of about 700,000 barrels each. Sikka port serves Reliance Industries Ltd. as well as Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Reliance and BPCL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Two other tankers, the Destan and Horae, are also near the coast with Russian oil crude, ship-tracking data show. Destan, which is sanctioned by the EU and UK, is anchored with an estimated arrival date of July 24-25 at Sikka. Horae, whose destination is Vadinar for Aug. 1 arrival, is not sanctioned by the EU, UK or US.

The destinations of the tankers, both Aframaxes, may change.