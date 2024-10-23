Shiprocket Reports 21% Revenue Growth In Fiscal 2024, Loss Widens

E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket registered a 21% year-on-year revenue growth at Rs 1,316 crore for fiscal 2024. While losses for the fiscal widened to Rs 595 crore from Rs 340 crore in the previous fiscal. The company aims to start clocking profits in the current financial year.

Shiprocket said that it has reduced its cash Ebitda burn by 50% from Rs 191 crore in fiscal 2023 to Rs 100 crore in fiscal 2024. The company also stated that the first two quarters of the financial year, which ends in September 2024, showed a decrease of 50%.

The company’s revenue growth had zoomed 80% from Rs 611 crore to Rs 1,089 crore last fiscal. “Last year we had a revenue contribution from our mergers and acquisitions, because the year for us was about integrating them, which didn't happen this year. It was a clean organic year for us. Also, last fiscal was generally sluggish for e-commerce because of post-Covid normalisation; these were broadly the reasons,” said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Saahil Goel.

Moreover, the non-cash one-time restructuring and integration-related accounting impact of Rs 244 crore connected to acquired entities contributed to the loss, he said.