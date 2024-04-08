Shilpa Medicare Sets Issue Price For Rs 500-Crore QIP

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsShilpa Medicare Sets Issue Price For Rs 500-Crore QIP
The QIP will result in equity dilution of 11.24% after the issue.

08 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shilpa Pharma Life Sciences - Unit II. (Source:&nbsp;Shilpa Medicare website)</p></div>
Shilpa Pharma Life Sciences - Unit II. (Source: Shilpa Medicare website)

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. has opened its qualified institutional placement of equity shares on Monday and set the issue price at Rs 477.33 apiece.

The issue price indicates a 10% discount to Monday's closing price. It will close on Tuesday, according to the term sheet reviewed by NDTV Profit.

The QIP will result in equity dilution of 11.24% after the issue.

The board had approved the fundraising plan of up to Rs 500 crore in February, which received the shareholders' nod last month.

Shilpa Medicare is a Karnataka-based pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sale of oncology and non-oncology APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient), finished formulations, biologicals, ODF, derma, peptides and polymers, among others.

Shares of the company closed 2.12% higher, ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.67% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

