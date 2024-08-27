Shilpa Medicare Gets FDA Approval For Bortezomib Injection

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. has received an approval for its second new drug application from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its injectable product, known as Bortezomib injection, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The product is approved for subcutaneous or intravenous use. It is available as a single dose vial of 3.5 mg/1.4 mL. This is the first "liquid" injection for Bortezomib, approved for both subcutaneous and intravenous administration by the FDA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

The injection is "ready to use" for subcutaneous administration but has to be diluted for intravenous use. The reference product 'Velcade' is a lyophilised injection, which requires reconstitution prior to administration, it said.