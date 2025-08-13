Shilpa Medicare Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue After Q1 Profit Triples — Check Record Date
Shilpa Medicare saw its net profit rise to Rs 47 crore in the June quarter.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd. announced the issue of bonus shares through an exchange filing on Wednesday, with shareholders owning each equity share of face value Rs 1 to receive a bonus share of the same face value.
This is the first bonus shares issue the company has made in over 12 years, with previous instance of the company having done so being in 2013.
The niche active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer saw its net profit triple to Rs 47 crore from Rs 14 crore in the quarter ended June.
The decision was made during a meeting of the company's board of directors held on Wednesday.
The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the bonus shares will be Sept. 26, 2025. The bonus shares will be dispatched within two months of their declaration.
The paid-up capital as on date is Rs 9.77 crore and and after bonus issue, it would be increased to Rs 19.55 crore , as per a press release.
Shilpa Medicare Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.9% to Rs 321 crore versus Rs 293 crore
Net profit at Rs 46.9 crore versus Rs 14.1 crore
Ebitda up 24.6% to Rs 91.6 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore
Margin at 28.5% versus 25.1%
Shares of Shilpa Medicare closed 5% higher at Rs 913.70 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.54% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 36.1% in the last 12 months and 12.04% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of three analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 6.5%.