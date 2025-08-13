Shilpa Medicare Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue After Q1 Profit Triples — Check Record Date

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. announced the issue of bonus shares through an exchange filing on Wednesday, with shareholders owning each equity share of face value Rs 1 to receive a bonus share of the same face value.

This is the first bonus shares issue the company has made in over 12 years, with previous instance of the company having done so being in 2013.

The niche active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer saw its net profit triple to Rs 47 crore from Rs 14 crore in the quarter ended June.

The decision was made during a meeting of the company's board of directors held on Wednesday.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the bonus shares will be Sept. 26, 2025. The bonus shares will be dispatched within two months of their declaration.

The paid-up capital as on date is Rs 9.77 crore and and after bonus issue, it would be increased to Rs 19.55 crore , as per a press release.