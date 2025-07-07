Shell Says Weak Oil And Gas Trade Hit Second Quarter Profit

Shell Plc said its second-quarter results will be undermined by weaker contributions from the energy giant’s fabled oil and gas trading operation.

Contributions from trading and optimization are expected to be “significantly lower” for the second quarter compared with the first for segments that span oil and gas trading, London-based Shell said in an update on Monday that saw its shares fall.

and Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said in March that its traders haven’t lost money in a single quarter over the past decade. A person familiar with the matter said that the nature of second-quarter volatility — being geopolitically driven rather than about supply-demand fundamentals — was challenging.