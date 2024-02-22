She Was Set To Break Goldman’s Glass Ceiling. Now Beth Hammack Is Leaving

She held a variety of roles dealing with agency bonds, rates and repo trading. Her rise was driven by her ability to deal with regulators and government bodies after she made partner in 2010. Hammack also went on to chair the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee — an influential Wall Street group that has the ear of the US Treasury secretary. “She’s a unique talent who dedicated her life to the firm,” Jake Siewert, a Warburg Pincus partner said.