‘She Has Not Been Able to Grieve’: Sunjay Kapur's Sister Mandhira On Mother’s Ordeal

Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has spoken out about the ongoing legal and emotional turmoil faced by her family following his death. In a conversation with NDTV, she highlighted the strain on their mother, Rani Kapoor, who is now dealing with both personal loss and the uncertainty surrounding the family’s inheritance.

“This is the only conversation we all have — what happened, and how do we secure this family?” Mandhira said, adding that her mother, at 80, has been left shocked and vulnerable.

“She has not been able to grieve her son yet. After losing her husband and then her son, she now has to face this constant stress. It’s very difficult for her, and the world is not seeing that,” she told NDTV.

Mandhira alleged that Sunjay’s children, Samaira and Kiaan from his marriage with actor Karishma Kapoor have been “cut off,” questioning how assets created by her late father have been diverted.

“There is no bloodline, except for probably Azarias (daughter of Priya Sachdev Kapur and Sunjay Kapur), who is getting anything of what my father created. It’s just sad what we as a family are being put through,” she said.

She also expressed frustration over claims that her late brother’s estate was directed away from the family. “This rubbish of someone coming and taking everything — she never even met my father. How are you claiming this was given out of love? It was not his to give; it was my mother’s,” Mandhira remarked.

“Once we get everything, mom is talking to her lawyers and we’ll decide the next steps. But what worries me most is the shock my mother is being put through,” she said.

Amidst the dispute, Mandhira confirmed that the family remains in close touch with actor Karishma Kapoor, referred to as “Lolo.” “We talk every day. Mom has been on holidays with Karishma and the kids. Karishma is, of course, fighting for her children’s rights — as she should. That was their father. She will fight for them.”

“Right now, sadly, the relationships are based on securing the kids, securing this family, and securing my mother,” Mandhira said.