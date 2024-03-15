Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Shuts Down Troll During Reddit AMA Session; Here's What Happened

Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit fielded questions from several users.

She was asked about her journey from being a CA to becoming the executive director of a pharma company. One of the users raised a question about her inherited wealth and asked her if she would have been successful without her family wealth.

The Shark Tank India judge promptly reverted, saying, "I am a CA (first attempt)…MBA … fantastic credentials...I’m sure I would do just fine even without daddy's money, my friend!"

Yet another user stated, “You didn’t build your own business, so how do you advise others building their own business?”