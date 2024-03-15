Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Shuts Down Troll During Reddit AMA Session; Here's What Happened
Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit fielded questions from several users.
She was asked about her journey from being a CA to becoming the executive director of a pharma company. One of the users raised a question about her inherited wealth and asked her if she would have been successful without her family wealth.
The Shark Tank India judge promptly reverted, saying, "I am a CA (first attempt)…MBA … fantastic credentials...I’m sure I would do just fine even without daddy's money, my friend!"
Yet another user stated, “You didn’t build your own business, so how do you advise others building their own business?”
The Shark Tank India judge replied, "Scaling a business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too."
When asked how she dealt with trolls, she quipped, "It has helped me become more thick-skinned. I thank them for that. I have fun with my memes. Best way to live life!"
Image Source: Reddit
One of the users commented on Shark Tank India being sensationalised like a 'saas-bahu' soap, to which Thapar claimed the ‘drama’ was genuine as the sharks had no clue about the brands before they got pitched on stage.
She said this was one of the dynamic attributes of the show where sharks discovered everything when the idea was being pitched.
Thapar remarked that a major deal-breaker for her in a pitch was when someone did not know their numbers. She attributed it to the CA in her.
The executive director also shared that she was a selective investor and that users could check her investments in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show.