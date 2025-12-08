Share Kindness With Our Industry Colleagues: Air India CEO Amid IndiGo Fiasco

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson wrote an internal message to the airline's employees and requested all to "share some kindness" with industry colleagues as well, NDTV Profit learnt from sources.

Wilson's message comes at a time when IndiGo, India's largest airline in terms of market share, is grappling with issues related to incorporating the new flight duty time limitation or FDTL norms.

The carrier has gone through one of the worst disruptions in the country's aviation industry over the past week, cancelling over 4,500 flights due to severe crew shortage.

Wilson, in his message to Air India employees, said it has "been an extremely busy few days for many of you", and that he wanted to convey his "deep appreciation for the effort you are making to support travellers. The assistance and empathy we can provide at this challenging time makes a genuine difference to others. "Please share some kindness with our industry colleagues too", he said.

The message underlined that regardless of whether it is a competitor or service partner, "we are all humans sharing the same goal of helping travellers reach their destinations safely".

Notably, 2025 has been a difficult year for Air India, as the airline drew sharp criticism following the plane crash in Ahmedabad in June. Air India’s Flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, crashed shortly after takeoff. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. All except one lost their lives in the crash.