Sharda Cropchem CMD Confident Of Surpassing 18% Ebitda Margins In FY26

Sharda Cropchem logged strong growth in the first quarter and expects the momentum to sustain unless any major geopolitical development impacts its forex gains.

“We should be able to sustain it (growth). See, our business is also dependent upon the cross currency exchange rate….sourcing is all in dollars… Around 95% of sourcing is from China and our majority sales are in Europe. So, the euro-dollar exchange rate has a very critical impact on our performance. This year the euro dollar exchange rate is very stable and very respectable that is why the performance is good,” Bubna noted.

The chemical manufacturing company does not expect Donald Trump’s tariffs to hurt its business. This is because their products require strict US government approval and registration, making them less tradable.

"So, the customer has no choice but to buy the products from the same source…so, we are able to pass on all the tariff increase to our customers and he then is able to also pass it on to his customers and finally the citizens of the US are going to pay,” he added.

On cash utilisation, the company currently holds approximately Rs 790 crore in cash and cash equivalents as of Q1. There are no immediate plans for acquisitions.

“We do not have any acquisition in mind okay as far as dividend is concerned we have doubled the dividend in the uh in FY25 the last quarter we could consider increasing the dividend if the other factors are able to support it,” Bubna added.

Sharda Cropchem shares closed at Rs 897.80, up 0.56% on Sept. 19 on NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 declined by 96.55 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 25,327.05 at market close.