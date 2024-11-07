Sharan Hegde's The 1% Club Lays Off 15% Of Workforce Citing AI Advancement

Finfluencer Sharan Hegde’s financial education platform, The 1% Club, has laid off approximately 15% of its workforce, with job cuts primarily affecting employees in the content, research, and marketing departments.

Founded just two years ago by Hegde and business partner Raghav Gupta, The 1% Club has rapidly grown from a small team of interns to nearly 200 employees. However, the company’s meteoric growth has also led to its first round of cost-cutting measures. As the company continues to scale, both Hegde and Gupta are emphasising the role of AI in driving operational efficiencies and reducing redundancies, Hegde said in a post on LinkedIn.

The layoffs are primarily due to the increased capabilities of AI in content creation and research, which leads to significant reductions in the need for human labour in these areas, Moneycontrol reported. AI tools like Perplexity have made research much faster, and content creation is increasingly automated, Gupta explained to MoneyControl. In many cases, job roles became redundant, and in others, performance issues contributed to the decision, he said.