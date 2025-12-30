Shankh Airlines To Begin Operations In January, Says Chairman Who Once Drove Tempo

Shankh Airlines is likely to begin flight operations in the first half of January with an initial fleet of three Airbus aircraft, focusing on connecting Lucknow with Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities, Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma said on Tuesday.

The airline will also operate flights to destinations across Uttar Pradesh in its first phase, Vishwakarma said, adding that two more aircraft are expected to join the fleet within the next one-and-a-half months.