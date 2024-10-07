Shakti Pumps Okays Share Capital Hike To Rs 190 Crore

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.'s board of directors approved the increase in the authorised share capital of the firm by Rs 150 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The share capital increased from Rs 40 crore to Rs 190 crore and is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

According to the filing, the bonus equity shares will be issued out of a securities premium account available based on audited financial statements as on March 31, 2024.

The recommended issue of bonus shares is to be in the ratio of 5:1.

This means five new fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each will be given to the eligible shareholders of the company.

This ratio is subject to approval from the company's board members.