Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Red Chillies To KKR—A Look At SRK's Top Bets That Shape His Billion-Dollar Empire

Shah Rukh Khan is undisputedly one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors of all time. And as the 'King' of Bollywood marks his 60th birthday on Sunday, it will be the first time he will do so as a certified billionaire.

Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth reached $1.4 billion, according to Hurun's Rich List that was published in Oct. 2025, making him India's richest actor.

This hefty valuation is not simply a result of a storied acting career that saw him churn out blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, but a marker of a savvy business mogul with over over-three-decade investment portfolio.

The cornerstone of Shah Rukh Khan's wealth is Red Chillies Entertainment (RCE), a media company he wholly owns with his family. In addition to being a film studio, RCE is more of a holding company that holds all its assets, which include a 55% stake in the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCE reported a net profit of Rs 85 crore in FY23 and incorporates the highly lucrative visual effects arm, which operates as a B2B model. As for Kolkata Knight Riders, it is the third most successful franchise in the IPL with a valuation of over $1.1 billion.

It is also worth mentioning that the KKR franchise is part of the Knight Riders Group, which also owns teams in the Caribbean (Trinbago Knight Riders), UAE (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) and USA (Los Angeles Knight Riders).

Shah Rukh Khan's business empire extends beyond sports and Bollywood, as he is also involved in the consumption space, following the recent launch of D'YAVOL.

It is a luxury brand he co-founded with his son, Aryan Khan. D'YAVOL mainly sells spirits and has a partnership with Radico Khaitan. D'YAVOL also has an apparel business that caters to the ultra premium segment, with hoodies for Rs 41,000 and jackets for Rs 1.75 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a 26% stake in KidZania, an edutainment franchise. The Bollywood superstar has also built a significant portfolio when it comes to passive investing.

He is one of the participants in the $1 billion Ashika Group co-investment platform and has invested in VC firms like Venture Catalysts. His family trust also holds direct stakes in a range of startups, including Oyo, Subko Coffee, and e-mobility company Matter.