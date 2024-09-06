Shah Rukh Khan To Virat Kohli: These Celebrities Pay Highest Taxes in India

The Indian entertainment and sports industries have demonstrated high tax contributions for the fiscal year 2024, with a number of prominent figures making substantial payments.

Tamil superstar Vijay stands out as a major taxpayer, contributing Rs 80 crore in taxes, which ranks him just behind Shah Rukh Khan, who tops the list with Rs 92 crore. Salman Khan follows with Rs 75 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan made payments amounting to Rs 71 crore.

The list reflects the substantial financial impact of India’s leading celebrities. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan’s tax payment of Rs 92 crore underscores his financial prominence, supported by his successful ventures such as the production house Red Chillies Entertainment and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the entertainment sector, Ajay Devgn paid Rs 42 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan contributed Rs 36 crore and Rs 28 crore, respectively. Kapil Sharma and Kareena Kapoor also made considerable payments of Rs 26 crore and Rs 20 crore.

Cricketers have also made heavy tax payments, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni contributing Rs 38 crore. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly followed with Rs 28 crore and Rs 23 crore, respectively, while Virat Kohli stands out among cricketers with Rs 66 crore paid in taxes.

Southern cinema icons Mohanlal and Allu Arjun each contributed Rs 14 crore in taxes, securing their positions among the top 20 taxpayers. Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Katrina Kaif also made notable contributions, each paying Rs 11 crore.

Aamir Khan, renowned for his selective film projects, paid Rs 10 crore in taxes, tying for 21st place with cricketer Rishabh Pant.