Shah Rukh Khan Becomes India’s Richest Entertainer, Joins Hurun India Rich List 2025
Shah Rukh Khan has entered the billionaire club in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 for the first time.
Shah Rukh Khan has officially become a billionaire, entering the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore. The 59-year-old actor and his family now top the list of Bollywood personalities.
The wealth milestone comes after a great year for SRK, including his recognition at the National Awards. A large portion of Shah Rukh Khan’s fortune comes from his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, which was established in 2002. The company has produced many successful films.
Apart from that, his stake in Knight Riders Sports, the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, contributes majorly to his wealth.
Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is also supported by real estate investments in various parts of the world. His primary residence, Mannat, a Rs 200-crore mansion in Bandra, Mumbai, is a landmark. He also reportedly owns an apartment in London’s Park Lane, a villa in Beverly Hills, properties in Delhi, a farmhouse in Alibaug, a holiday retreat in England and a residence in Dubai.
The actor is known for his collection of high-end automobiles. As per reports, some of SRK’s vehicles include a Bugatti Veyron valued at Rs 12 crore, a Rolls-Royce Phantom at Rs 9.5 crore, and a Bentley Continental GT worth Rs 3.29 crore. His garage also features cars from brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Range Rover.
Shah Rukh Khan’s entry into the billionaire club cements his status not just as a film icon but as a leading figure in India’s business and cultural landscape.
Other Leading Bollywood Billionaires
Following Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and her family take the second spot with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore, largely due to their stake in Knight Riders Sports.
Hrithik Roshan ranks third with Rs 2,160 crore, driven by his lifestyle brand HRX.
Completing the top five are filmmaker Karan Johar at Rs 1,880 crore and Amitabh Bachchan and his family at Rs 1,630 crore, both benefiting from diversified business ventures and brand influence.