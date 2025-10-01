Shah Rukh Khan Becomes India’s Richest Entertainer, Joins Hurun India Rich List 2025

Shah Rukh Khan has officially become a billionaire, entering the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore. The 59-year-old actor and his family now top the list of Bollywood personalities.

The wealth milestone comes after a great year for SRK, including his recognition at the National Awards. A large portion of Shah Rukh Khan’s fortune comes from his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, which was established in 2002. The company has produced many successful films.

Apart from that, his stake in Knight Riders Sports, the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, contributes majorly to his wealth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is also supported by real estate investments in various parts of the world. His primary residence, Mannat, a Rs 200-crore mansion in Bandra, Mumbai, is a landmark. He also reportedly owns an apartment in London’s Park Lane, a villa in Beverly Hills, properties in Delhi, a farmhouse in Alibaug, a holiday retreat in England and a residence in Dubai.