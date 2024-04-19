Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal Says Hiring Wrong Leadership Can 'Kill A Company'

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal recently took to LinkedIn to impart invaluable advice to fellow entrepreneurs on the critical process of hiring senior leaders.

In his post, Mittal underscored the pivotal role leadership plays in determining a company's fate, cautioning against the dire consequences of appointing unfit leaders despite having a "revolutionary product, passionate team, and flourishing markets."

"How do you kill a company? By hiring the wrong leadership!" Mittal wrote. Mittal said that hiring the right senior people falls in the list of "Simple but not easy."

The Shark Tank India judge said that Founders and CXOs today are bombarded with fancy recruitment tools, psychometric evaluations, and interview techniques promising the perfect hire.

"But, most of them are only marginally effective. Unlikely that a smart senior individual will fail an interview, no?" he added.