Seychelles, Vietnam Favourites Among Young Indians; Travel Insurance For Offbeat Destinations Rise 45%: Survey

Travel insurance purchases for offbeat destinations have surged by nearly 45% over the last two to three years, indicating a preference for stepping off the beaten path among Indian travellers, according to a new report.

“Travel insurance purchases for offbeat destinations such as Seychelles, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Fiji have surged nearly 45% in the past 2–3 years. This growth reflects evolving traveller preferences as Indians seek unique, less crowded, and experience-led locations,” the report released by Policybazaar highlighted.

These lesser-known spots now make up about 11% of the volumes seen for mainstream destinations, with Seychelles leading the charge with a stunning 115% year-on-year growth in 2025, compared to 2024.

Vietnam also registered a solid 50% rise, reflecting a growing desire among Indian travellers to explore less crowded locations. The age group driving this boom is largely between 25 to 35-year-olds. The report added that they make up about 44% of travellers to offbeat spots. But overall, buyers range from 23 to 60 years of age.

“The 25–35-year-olds form the largest traveller segment with 44% share; overall buyers span ages 23–60,” it said. These travellers are also opting for higher travel insurance covers.