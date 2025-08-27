Seychelles, Vietnam Favourites Among Young Indians; Travel Insurance For Offbeat Destinations Rise 45%: Survey
Travel insurance purchases for offbeat destinations have surged by nearly 45% over the last two to three years, indicating a preference for stepping off the beaten path among Indian travellers, according to a new report.
“Travel insurance purchases for offbeat destinations such as Seychelles, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Fiji have surged nearly 45% in the past 2–3 years. This growth reflects evolving traveller preferences as Indians seek unique, less crowded, and experience-led locations,” the report released by Policybazaar highlighted.
These lesser-known spots now make up about 11% of the volumes seen for mainstream destinations, with Seychelles leading the charge with a stunning 115% year-on-year growth in 2025, compared to 2024.
Vietnam also registered a solid 50% rise, reflecting a growing desire among Indian travellers to explore less crowded locations. The age group driving this boom is largely between 25 to 35-year-olds. The report added that they make up about 44% of travellers to offbeat spots. But overall, buyers range from 23 to 60 years of age.
“The 25–35-year-olds form the largest traveller segment with 44% share; overall buyers span ages 23–60,” it said. These travellers are also opting for higher travel insurance covers.
“Higher coverage demand: Majority choose policies with over $1,00,000 cover; adventure sports add-on adoption is growing,” the report added.
Interestingly, the average trip duration differs sharply. According to Policybazaar, travellers to offbeat destinations stay for around 18 days. In contrast, those visiting mainstream places stay for nearly 51 days.
The peak travel season remains from October to March. It is also anticipated that Japan will witness the strongest growth among offbeat destinations in the next couple of years.
“Its (Japan's) unique mix of culture and safety positions it as the next big market transitioning from offbeat to mainstream. While still only 11% of the mainstream insurance volume (USA, UK, Europe, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand), the pace of growth suggests offbeat markets are maturing rapidly and could double their share in the next few years,” the report added.
Island nations and affordable Asian hubs are increasingly gaining traction, as they offer easy access and unique experiences. These factors attract younger, adventurous travellers. The report also showed that younger travellers and couples prefer offbeat destinations, while families and seniors stick to mainstream options.