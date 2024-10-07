Servotech Power Systems Bags Additional Order For 9 EV Charging Stations In Maharashtra

Shares of Servotech Power Systems closed 5% lower at to Rs 170.43 apiece, compared to 0.87% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Monday.

It has risen 131.88% in the last 12 months and 122.35% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.04 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.27.

No analyst were tracking the company as of Oct. 7.