The Serum Institute of India Pvt. defended itself on Wednesday, saying it had disclosed all rare-to-very-rare side effects of its Covid vaccine Covishield—including thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome—in the packaging insert in 2021.

Since the demand for previous vaccines diminished due to high vaccination rates in 2021 and 2022, the company has stopped the manufacture and supply of additional doses of Covishield since December 2021, it said.

(This is a developing story.)