Serum Institute, NSE Most Valuable Unlisted Companies, Says Report

Serum Institute of India Pvt., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. are the most valuable companies in the unlisted space, while Reliance Industries Ltd. topped the listed space, according to the latest report by Burgundy Private and Hurun India.

With a value of Rs 1.92 lakh crore, Covid-19 vaccine producer Serum Institute of India was the country's most valuable unlisted company, although it saw its value fall by 13%, the report said.

Megha Engineering, Zetwerk, and Bennett Coleman & Co. led the value growth among unlisted companies in 2023, according to the report.

Incred Finance and Bengaluru-based gaming company Gameskraft were among the new entrants on the list.